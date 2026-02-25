A deadly drone attack has struck a fertilizer factory in Russia's Smolensk region, resulting in the tragic loss of four lives and leaving ten others wounded. The local governor, Vasily Anokhin, shared the devastating news via his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The attack marks a grim escalation in regional tensions, as Ukrainian forces targeted the industrial site, causing substantial casualties among the workforce. The incident underscores the continuing human toll of the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe.

Local authorities are grappling with the aftermath of the attack, assessing damage and providing support to victims. Amid mounting international concerns, the incident highlights the urgent need for dialogue and resolution in the conflict-ridden area.

