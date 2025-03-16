SEWA Inaugurates Largest Substation to Power Sharjah's Future

The Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA) has introduced the largest 220 kv substation in its network, strategically located at the Umm Fannin airport area. This AED 500 million project represents a significant enhancement to Sharjah's energy infrastructure.

Developed in collaboration with industry giants Siemens Energy and General Projects Company for Mechanical and Electrical Contracting, the substation project underscores SEWA's commitment to advancing power transmission and distribution within the city, as articulated by Hamad Al-Tunaiji, Director of Energy Transmission.

The facility includes state-of-the-art equipment featuring four 400 MVA transformers (220/132 kV) and four 75 MVA transformers (132/33 kV), boasting over 1,200 MW capacity. This development aims to meet Sharjah's rising energy demands, ensuring a stable and resilient electrical grid to support ongoing economic and urban expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)