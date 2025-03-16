Left Menu

SEWA Inaugurates Largest Substation to Power Sharjah's Future

The Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA) unveils its largest 220 kv substation to enhance the city's energy infrastructure. With an investment exceeding AED 500 million, this project aims to increase capacity and accommodate Sharjah's growing energy needs, ensuring sustainable and reliable power for economic and urban development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 19:10 IST
SEWA Inaugurates Largest Substation to Power Sharjah's Future
Representational Image (Photo Credit: X/@sewa_sharjah). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA) has introduced the largest 220 kv substation in its network, strategically located at the Umm Fannin airport area. This AED 500 million project represents a significant enhancement to Sharjah's energy infrastructure.

Developed in collaboration with industry giants Siemens Energy and General Projects Company for Mechanical and Electrical Contracting, the substation project underscores SEWA's commitment to advancing power transmission and distribution within the city, as articulated by Hamad Al-Tunaiji, Director of Energy Transmission.

The facility includes state-of-the-art equipment featuring four 400 MVA transformers (220/132 kV) and four 75 MVA transformers (132/33 kV), boasting over 1,200 MW capacity. This development aims to meet Sharjah's rising energy demands, ensuring a stable and resilient electrical grid to support ongoing economic and urban expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025