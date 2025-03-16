Left Menu

Modi Advocates for Dialogue: A Path to Peace in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict

In a podcast with Lex Fridman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized peace in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Highlighting India's historical dedication to harmony, Modi called for direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. He underscored the global impact of conflict and urged cooperation for sustainable resolution.

During an insightful podcast with Lex Fridman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi weighed in on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, advocating for peace and dialogue. He emphasized India's historical commitment to harmony, shaped by figures such as Lord Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi, as a foundation for his approach to conflict resolution.

PM Modi detailed his efforts to engage with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, underscoring the necessity of direct negotiations to achieve lasting peace. He highlighted how sustained discussions between the nations involved, rather than isolated talks with allies, are crucial for a fruitful resolution.

Addressing the broader implications of the conflict, Modi pointed out the global fallout experienced through crises in food, fuel, and fertilizers. He urged the international community to rally around the principle of peace and asserted his unwavering commitment to a stance rooted in cooperation and development rather than expansionism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

