Altaf Hussain Calls for National Reconciliation and New Social Contract in Pakistan

During a compelling address on TikTok, MQM leader Altaf Hussain implored Pakistan to confront its historical transgressions, pursue nationwide reconciliation, and devise a new social contract for the country's survival. He stressed that Pakistan's current crises, notably in Balochistan, cannot be remedied through force and military endeavors.

Hussain censured the indiscriminate use of military power, emphasizing that labeling Baloch advocates for rights as terrorists is both unjust and ineffective. He urged the government to initiate sincere dialogues with dissatisfied Baloch leaders to address their entrenched grievances. He proposed a three-pronged approach: admitting past mistakes, seeking national reconciliation, and drafting an inclusive social contract.

He underscored the necessity of inclusivity in this agreement, advocating for representation from a wide range of ethnic groups, including Baloch, Pashtuns, Sindhis, Punjabis, Seraikis, Mohajirs, Kashmiris, and the inhabitants of Gilgit-Baltistan, Parachinar, and Hazara. Hussain also called for the restoration of constitutional integrity by overturning undemocratic amendments that have alienated diverse ethnic and regional groups.

Condemning the characterization of Baloch as terrorists while dismissing state-endorsed violence, Hussain questioned the rationale behind extrajudicial actions. He denounced the abduction, torture, and unlawful killings of innocent Baloch citizens, arguing that such acts are severe human rights violations.

Hussain highlighted that the Baloch community has endured immense suffering, with numerous individuals having forcibly disappeared, tortured, and murdered without trial. He explained that such circumstances naturally evoke a defensive reaction among families, a phenomenon he described as "Psycho Reactionary Action".

Reaffirming that Balochistan's people are not terrorists but are advocates for their basic rights, Hussain criticized continuous oppressive strategies against them. He advocated for an immediate strategic shift, emphasizing dialogue over force as the sole solution.

He urged the government to engage in candid negotiations with discontented Baloch leaders, fostering trust to resolve conflicts peacefully. Concluding his address, Hussain asserted that genuine engagement and a commitment to justice are essential for Pakistan to progress toward a unified, democratic, and inclusive future.

