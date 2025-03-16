Key Geopolitical Talks: Ajit Doval Meets Tulsi Gabbard

In New Delhi, India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and America's Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard engaged in a pivotal meeting on Sunday. Sources reveal the dialogue centered on enhancing the multifaceted Indo-US relationship.

As part of her international engagement, Gabbard's itinerary includes visits to Japan, Thailand, and India, labeling herself a 'child of the Pacific.' Her European leg includes a brief stop in France.

Marking her second overseas mission post-confirmation, Gabbard's agenda in India will reach its zenith at the Raisina Dialogue on March 18. A significant security conclave, this event, involving bilateral discussions with Indian and international leaders, underscores India's geopolitical priorities. The conference, held from March 17-19 by the Observer Research Foundation alongside the Ministry of External Affairs, is a nexus for global discourse on pressing geopolitical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)