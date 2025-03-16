Key Geopolitical Talks: Ajit Doval Meets Tulsi Gabbard
Ajit Doval, India's National Security Advisor, met with U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard in New Delhi. Gabbard is visiting several countries including India and will address the Raisina Dialogue. This conference, hosted by the ORF and supported by India's Ministry of External Affairs, gathers global leaders to discuss political and economic issues.
In New Delhi, India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and America's Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard engaged in a pivotal meeting on Sunday. Sources reveal the dialogue centered on enhancing the multifaceted Indo-US relationship.
As part of her international engagement, Gabbard's itinerary includes visits to Japan, Thailand, and India, labeling herself a 'child of the Pacific.' Her European leg includes a brief stop in France.
Marking her second overseas mission post-confirmation, Gabbard's agenda in India will reach its zenith at the Raisina Dialogue on March 18. A significant security conclave, this event, involving bilateral discussions with Indian and international leaders, underscores India's geopolitical priorities. The conference, held from March 17-19 by the Observer Research Foundation alongside the Ministry of External Affairs, is a nexus for global discourse on pressing geopolitical challenges.
