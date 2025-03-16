Escalating Tensions: Baloch Insurgency and Key Terrorist Death Highlight Pakistan's Struggle
Indian experts comment on rising Baloch insurgency and the assassination of LeT terrorist Abu Qatal in Pakistan. With increased attacks on the army and waning international support, Pakistan faces growing internal and external challenges, risking further isolation if stability cannot be restored.
- Country:
- India
Recent violent incidents in Pakistan, including heightened assaults by Baloch insurgents and the killing of Lashkar-e-Taiba operative Abu Qatal, have drawn attention from Indian experts. Former diplomat Suresh K Goel emphasizes the Baloch Liberation Army's increasing aggression against the Pakistani military, pointing out a surge in such attacks.
Goel states that although Pakistan's military may respond with force, the clamoring for Balochistan's rights will only amplify. He also warns of Pakistan's growing isolation, particularly if China's involvement becomes untenable. Declining support from Gulf nations further compounds Pakistan's precarious position, especially given the recent terrorist attack in Balochistan.
The BLA claimed responsibility for a deadly assault on a Frontier Corps convoy in Noshki, highlighting the escalating unrest in the region. Meanwhile, the assassination of Abu Qatal, charged in the 2023 Rajouri attacks, signals a potentially fatal outcome for those involved in terrorism, as observed by defense expert Shiwalee Deshpande.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Tariff Tensions Escalate: Impacts on Canada, Mexico, and China
U.S. Tariff Plans: Impact on Canada, Mexico, and China
U.S. Tariffs Set to Target North American Neighbors and China
China Gears Up: Counter-Tariff Strategies Unveiled
China Gears Up for Counteraction Against U.S. Tariffs: Agriculture in the Crosshairs