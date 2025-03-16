Escalating Tensions: Baloch Insurgency and Key Terrorist Death Highlight Pakistan's Struggle

Recent violent incidents in Pakistan, including heightened assaults by Baloch insurgents and the killing of Lashkar-e-Taiba operative Abu Qatal, have drawn attention from Indian experts. Former diplomat Suresh K Goel emphasizes the Baloch Liberation Army's increasing aggression against the Pakistani military, pointing out a surge in such attacks.

Goel states that although Pakistan's military may respond with force, the clamoring for Balochistan's rights will only amplify. He also warns of Pakistan's growing isolation, particularly if China's involvement becomes untenable. Declining support from Gulf nations further compounds Pakistan's precarious position, especially given the recent terrorist attack in Balochistan.

The BLA claimed responsibility for a deadly assault on a Frontier Corps convoy in Noshki, highlighting the escalating unrest in the region. Meanwhile, the assassination of Abu Qatal, charged in the 2023 Rajouri attacks, signals a potentially fatal outcome for those involved in terrorism, as observed by defense expert Shiwalee Deshpande.

