Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Baloch Insurgency and Key Terrorist Death Highlight Pakistan's Struggle

Indian experts comment on rising Baloch insurgency and the assassination of LeT terrorist Abu Qatal in Pakistan. With increased attacks on the army and waning international support, Pakistan faces growing internal and external challenges, risking further isolation if stability cannot be restored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 23:19 IST
Escalating Tensions: Baloch Insurgency and Key Terrorist Death Highlight Pakistan's Struggle
Indian experts weighing in on situation in Pakistan (Photos/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Recent violent incidents in Pakistan, including heightened assaults by Baloch insurgents and the killing of Lashkar-e-Taiba operative Abu Qatal, have drawn attention from Indian experts. Former diplomat Suresh K Goel emphasizes the Baloch Liberation Army's increasing aggression against the Pakistani military, pointing out a surge in such attacks.

Goel states that although Pakistan's military may respond with force, the clamoring for Balochistan's rights will only amplify. He also warns of Pakistan's growing isolation, particularly if China's involvement becomes untenable. Declining support from Gulf nations further compounds Pakistan's precarious position, especially given the recent terrorist attack in Balochistan.

The BLA claimed responsibility for a deadly assault on a Frontier Corps convoy in Noshki, highlighting the escalating unrest in the region. Meanwhile, the assassination of Abu Qatal, charged in the 2023 Rajouri attacks, signals a potentially fatal outcome for those involved in terrorism, as observed by defense expert Shiwalee Deshpande.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025