Left Menu

Balochistan's Unseen Crisis: Alarming Rise in Enforced Disappearances and Killings

A report by the Human Rights Council of Balochistan highlights a rise in enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, especially targeting students and political activists. The report attributes the majority of these human rights violations to security forces, marking an ongoing issue in the province.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 15:01 IST
Balochistan's Unseen Crisis: Alarming Rise in Enforced Disappearances and Killings
Representative Image (Photo Credit: X/@HRCBalochistan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Human Rights Council of Balochistan (HRCB) has released a report shedding light on the alarming increase in cases of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in the province during February 2025. As reported by The Balochistan Post, the document reveals a troubling pattern that predominantly targets students and political activists.

Throughout February, the HRCB documented 144 instances of enforced disappearances across Balochistan. Among those abducted, 41 individuals were released, 102 remain missing, and one was killed. The report also records 46 killings, including extrajudicial executions, where 40 victims were identified and six remain unnamed. Notably, The Frontier Corps (FC) is held accountable for 125 cases, intelligence agencies for 13, and death squads for four.

The most common method of abduction reported involved house raids, accounting for 102 of the cases. Other methods included detention prior to disappearance, abductions at checkpoints, and summons to camps. Enforced disappearances have been a significant human rights issue in Balochistan, escalating since the early 2000s, involving politicians, journalists, and students, often with tragic outcomes. These acts seem intended to stifle opposition and suppress autonomy movements, raising serious concerns about state policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025