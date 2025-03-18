Balochistan's Unseen Crisis: Alarming Rise in Enforced Disappearances and Killings

The Human Rights Council of Balochistan (HRCB) has released a report shedding light on the alarming increase in cases of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in the province during February 2025. As reported by The Balochistan Post, the document reveals a troubling pattern that predominantly targets students and political activists.

Throughout February, the HRCB documented 144 instances of enforced disappearances across Balochistan. Among those abducted, 41 individuals were released, 102 remain missing, and one was killed. The report also records 46 killings, including extrajudicial executions, where 40 victims were identified and six remain unnamed. Notably, The Frontier Corps (FC) is held accountable for 125 cases, intelligence agencies for 13, and death squads for four.

The most common method of abduction reported involved house raids, accounting for 102 of the cases. Other methods included detention prior to disappearance, abductions at checkpoints, and summons to camps. Enforced disappearances have been a significant human rights issue in Balochistan, escalating since the early 2000s, involving politicians, journalists, and students, often with tragic outcomes. These acts seem intended to stifle opposition and suppress autonomy movements, raising serious concerns about state policies.

