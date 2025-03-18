Iceland's Envoy Lauds India’s Push for Gender Parity
Iceland’s Ambassador to India, Benedikt Hoskuldsson, commends India’s gender parity efforts and expresses keen interest in bolstering bilateral cooperation. Highlighting shared values, he underlines successful policies in Iceland, like equal pay and parental programs, advocating global collaboration for universal gender equality.
The Icelandic Ambassador to India, Benedikt Hoskuldsson, has praised the Indian government's efforts toward gender parity and empowerment, identifying it as a shared value. In an interview with ANI, he emphasized Iceland's dedication to gender equality as a core societal principle.
Observing the importance of gender issues in India, Hoskuldsson expressed optimism for rapid advancements through collaborative initiatives with countries like Iceland and organizations such as the United Nations. He believes joint efforts can significantly accelerate gender equality achievements.
Hoskuldsson also highlighted Iceland's successful gender policies, including equal pay and parental programs, encouraging shared childcare responsibilities. Commending India's progress, he noted their government's proactive role in women empowerment, stressing international cooperation to realize universal gender equality.
