RAB Arrests ARSA Leader Amidst Controversy Over US Allegations

Bangladesh's Rapid Action Battalion has arrested Attaullah Abu Ammar Jununi, leader of Myanmar's ARSA. US intelligence accused Bangladesh of religious persecution, drawing concerns from Bangladesh's interim government over potential reputational damage. Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus countered that recent minority attacks were politically, not religiously, motivated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 22:56 IST
Bangladesh military detains Ataullah abu Ammar Jununi(Photo/Rapid Action Battalion). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh's elite force, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), made a significant arrest on Tuesday, capturing Ataullah Abu Ammar Jununi, leader of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), and five accomplices in Siddhirganj, Narayangonj.

This development comes amidst accusations from US Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, who alleged persecution of religious minorities in Bangladesh alongside threats from Islamic extremists aiming to establish an Islamist caliphate. Gabbard's assertions have prompted reactions from Bangladesh's interim government, describing these comments as misleading and damaging.

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus addressed these issues during a meeting with US Senator Gary Peters. Yunus emphasized that recent attacks on minorities were not motivated by religion but were politically charged. His administration has reportedly acted promptly to address and curtail these incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

