PTI's Absence Sparks Debate at Pakistan's National Security Meeting

Pakistan's government criticized PTI for skipping the in-camera Parliamentary Committee on National Security meeting amid escalating terrorism. The absence of PTI founder Imran Khan, currently jailed, spurred talks on internal divides. The meeting emphasized reviving the National Action Plan and the military’s role in security, amid ongoing political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 10:01 IST
Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif (left), PTI founder Imran Khan, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (right) (Image Credit: X/@BBhuttoZardari/@PTIOfficial). Image Credit: ANI
Amid increasing acts of terrorism in Pakistan, the government took a strong stance against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for not attending the crucial in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security. In a pointed commentary, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif remarked during Geo News' 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath' that setting conditions on governance matters does not equate to patriotism.

The highly critical meeting saw attendance from prominent figures including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Army Chief General Asim Munir, and DG ISI Lieutenant General Asim Malik. The session was, however, notably marked by the absence of PTI and its founder, Imran Khan, who is behind bars in Adiala Jail. The opposition alliance TTAP also refrained from attending, attributing their decision to the absence of Khan.

Defence Minister Asif highlighted PTI's internal divisions, noting that some PTI members, like KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, did attend and supported the meeting's resolutions. The session focused on revitalizing the National Action Plan, which has waned in recent years, and the military's role in Pakistan's security landscape. Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto criticized Khan's historical absence from such discussions during his tenure as PM.

(With inputs from agencies.)

