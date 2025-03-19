Uyghur Rights: Calls for UN Action Against China's Repression
Dolkun Isa urged the UN to intensify efforts against China's repression of Uyghurs at the 58th UN Human Rights Council session. His comments highlighted severe human rights abuses, including forced deportations and labor. Isa stressed the global need to challenge China's ongoing violations against the Uyghur community.
- Country:
- Switzerland
Former World Uyghur Congress President Dolkun Isa has called for the United Nations to intensify its actions against China, addressing the ongoing repression of Uyghurs during the 58th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. His comments coincided with the launch of a WUC exhibition shedding light on China's transnational repression.
The exhibition and Isa's address raised awareness of troubling practices, such as forced deportations from Thailand, forced abortions, and detention of Uyghur intellectuals in camps. Isa accused China's government of manipulating the international human rights system and spreading disinformation, while millions allegedly continue to suffer in so-called 're-education camps.'
Isa highlighted a recent incident where 40 Uyghur refugees were deported from Thailand to China, emphasizing the risks of China's transnational repression. He urged the United Nations to speak out against these actions, describing the situation as a 'Uyghur genocide' and demanding accountability from China for these human rights violations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uyghur
- China
- repression
- UN
- Dolkun Isa
- human rights
- camps
- deportation
- exhibition
- accountability
ALSO READ
NHRC India Launches Online Internship to Cultivate Human Rights Awareness and Advocacy
Pakistan's Escalating Persecution of Ahmadis: A Human Rights Crisis
Bangladesh Seeks Extradition of Sheikh Hasina Amidst Human Rights Charges
UN Report Urges Stronger Measures to Curb Human Rights Violations from Arms Transfers
UN Report Calls for Urgent Overhaul of Global Care and Support Systems to Address Inequalities and Ensure Human Rights