Raising the Bar: Japan's Strategy in Navigating Indo-Pacific Maritime Complexities

General Yoshihide Yoshida, Chief of Staff for Japan's Self-Defense Forces, has spotlighted the intricate maritime threats facing the Indo-Pacific region, urging for vigilant protection of these strategic waters. Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue 2025 on 'Deepwater Perils: Securing Trade Through Red Zones,' General Yoshida underscored the fragmentation into sub-regions, each battling distinct challenges.

In an interview with ANI, General Yoshida elaborated on the diverse threats across maritime domains. He highlighted the broad expanse of the Indo-Pacific, suggesting it can be divided into several sub-regions, each grappling with unique threats. Citing examples, he mentioned competition in the Indian Ocean and law enforcement challenges related to illegal fishing in the Pacific Islands.

Emphasizing the maritime domain's complexity, General Yoshida pointed out that protecting sea lanes and submarine cables are universal concerns. He stressed the importance of preparing for high-end warfare and revealed Japan's plan to boost its defense budget to 2% of GDP by 2027. The session analyzed the blend of strategies adopted by state and non-state actors, raising critical questions about military preparedness and doctrine adaptation in the evolving geopolitical landscape.

