Trump Administration Eyes Military Control of Border Buffer Zone

The Trump administration is reportedly planning to assert military control over buffer zones along the southern border in New Mexico, with US troops potentially being authorized to detain migrants entering illegally, according to officials cited by The Washington Post.

This initiative is a component of President Trump's broader crackdown on border security. Turning buffer zones into military installations would mark the most significant deployment of active-duty forces on the border to date under Trump's tenure. However, such a militarization effort is likely to spark legal debates concerning the Posse Comitatus Act, a law that restricts the use of military personnel for domestic law enforcement tasks.

Officials familiar with the discussions mention that the proposed military-controlled buffer zone could extend 60 feet in depth and possibly stretch westward to California. Additionally, the Pentagon is reviewing potential legal issues that may arise if US troops are tasked with temporarily holding individuals crossing the border illegally when customs agents are unavailable.

(With inputs from agencies.)