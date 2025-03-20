Left Menu

Trump Administration Eyes Military Control of Border Buffer Zone

The Trump administration is considering military control over buffer zones along the southern border in New Mexico, involving US troops in holding migrants. This plan raises legal questions about the Posse Comitatus Act, which limits military engagement in law enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 14:51 IST
Trump Administration Eyes Military Control of Border Buffer Zone
US President Donald Trump (File Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration is reportedly planning to assert military control over buffer zones along the southern border in New Mexico, with US troops potentially being authorized to detain migrants entering illegally, according to officials cited by The Washington Post.

This initiative is a component of President Trump's broader crackdown on border security. Turning buffer zones into military installations would mark the most significant deployment of active-duty forces on the border to date under Trump's tenure. However, such a militarization effort is likely to spark legal debates concerning the Posse Comitatus Act, a law that restricts the use of military personnel for domestic law enforcement tasks.

Officials familiar with the discussions mention that the proposed military-controlled buffer zone could extend 60 feet in depth and possibly stretch westward to California. Additionally, the Pentagon is reviewing potential legal issues that may arise if US troops are tasked with temporarily holding individuals crossing the border illegally when customs agents are unavailable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025