Canada Condemns China's Execution of Four Nationals Amid Diplomatic Tensions

China's execution of four Canadian nationals on drug charges has drawn strong condemnation from Canada, deepening diplomatic strains. Canada's Foreign Minister, Melanie Joly, confirmed the executions, highlighting unsuccessful clemency efforts. The Chinese Embassy defended the actions, emphasizing strict drug laws, while Canada critiques the move as inconsistent with human dignity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 16:18 IST
Canada Condemns China's Execution of Four Nationals Amid Diplomatic Tensions
Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly (Photo: X/ @melaniejoly). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

China's execution of four Canadian citizens for drug-related offences has ignited a diplomatic firestorm, with Canada vehemently condemning the move. As reported by the New York Times, tensions have soared between the two nations following the confirmation by Canada's Foreign Minister, Melanie Joly, that Ottawa's clemency appeals were rejected.

In a press briefing, Joly reaffirmed Canada's resolve to engage with China, condemning their action and calling for leniency for Canadians facing similar charges. The Canadian government's outcry comes amid ongoing strained relations with China, exacerbated by past high-profile detentions and espionage allegations between the countries.

The executions, which occurred earlier this year, though no specific dates were disclosed, underscore a broader diplomatic standoff. Joly, backed by former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, directly appealed to Beijing to prevent the executions, highlighting China's non-recognition of dual nationality as a critical legal point. The Canadian government, respecting families' wishes, has withheld the identities of those executed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

