Supreme Court of Pakistan Seeks Resolution Over Judicial Appointments in Gilgit-Baltistan

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has demanded the federal government's stance on a request from the Gilgit-Baltistan government to withdraw a case about judicial appointments. The court urged both administrations to resolve the issue, with the hearing postponed for two weeks amidst ongoing regional protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 22:56 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • PoGB

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has requested the federal government's official position regarding a conditional plea from the Gilgit-Baltistan government's request to withdraw a legal case concerning judicial appointments. This session, presided over by Justice Aminuddin Khan, emphasized collaboration between federal and GB authorities, according to Pamir Times' Facebook post.

The case involves the Prime Minister's judge appointments in Gilgit-Baltistan's higher courts without consulting the Chief Minister and cabinet. Advocate Makhdoom Ali Khan mentioned that the GB government has filed to withdraw the case, while Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan highlighted the GB administration's desire for consultation with the Chief Minister.

The federal government's perspective, presented by the Additional Attorney General, refutes the need to involve the Chief Minister in such appointments. Justice Jamal Mandokhail pressed for a legal consensus, advising both parties to consult and adhere to constitutional guidelines. The hearing has been delayed for two weeks as regional concerns remain high over political and socio-economic issues. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

