Supreme Court of Pakistan Seeks Resolution Over Judicial Appointments in Gilgit-Baltistan

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has requested the federal government's official position regarding a conditional plea from the Gilgit-Baltistan government's request to withdraw a legal case concerning judicial appointments. This session, presided over by Justice Aminuddin Khan, emphasized collaboration between federal and GB authorities, according to Pamir Times' Facebook post.

The case involves the Prime Minister's judge appointments in Gilgit-Baltistan's higher courts without consulting the Chief Minister and cabinet. Advocate Makhdoom Ali Khan mentioned that the GB government has filed to withdraw the case, while Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan highlighted the GB administration's desire for consultation with the Chief Minister.

The federal government's perspective, presented by the Additional Attorney General, refutes the need to involve the Chief Minister in such appointments. Justice Jamal Mandokhail pressed for a legal consensus, advising both parties to consult and adhere to constitutional guidelines. The hearing has been delayed for two weeks as regional concerns remain high over political and socio-economic issues. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)