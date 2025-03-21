Federal Judge Halts Deportation of Indian Researcher Under Controversial Policy

A federal judge has halted the deportation of Badar Khan Suri, an Indian researcher at Georgetown University, after he was accused of opposing US foreign policy concerning the Israel-Hamas conflict. CNN reports that Suri, who resided in Arlington, Virginia, was detained by federal immigration authorities.

The judge ruled that Suri cannot be removed from the country unless further court decisions are made. His lawyer filed a petition highlighting that Suri was placed in deportation proceedings using a legal provision previously invoked against Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University student.

This provision allows the US Secretary of State to deport non-citizens deemed a threat to foreign policy. Suri, with no criminal record, is said to be targeted due to his Palestinian-American wife's heritage and their perceived opposition to US-Israel policy.

The petition claims the couple has been targeted on far-right websites and suggests Suri's wife was accused of connections to Hamas. Meanwhile, US Department of Homeland Security official Tricia McLaughlin stated that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had determined Suri's visa should be canceled due to his alleged dissemination of Hamas propaganda.

Suri's case is part of a broader crackdown announced by Trump on individuals accused of having ties to terrorism or promoting anti-American sentiment. According to Trump, these actions are part of an increasing effort to address 'terrorist sympathizers' in the US. (ANI)

