Strengthening Ties: US DNI Tulsi Gabbard's Strategic Visit to India and Indo-Pacific Region

US DNI Tulsi Gabbard's trip to India underscored the robust India-US partnership and mutual goals of peace and prosperity. Her engagements focused on intelligence-sharing, defense, and counterterrorism, fostering strategic collaborations in the Indo-Pacific. The visit emphasized strong leadership and commitment to global challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 10:13 IST
US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The United States Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, recently embarked on a crucial visit to India, reinforcing the enduring ties between the two nations. Her visit highlighted the friendship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, underscoring a relationship that has thrived over decades, according to a formal statement from the DNI's office.

Gabbard's itinerary in India included key discussions with Prime Minister Modi, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Intelligence-sharing, defense cooperation, counterterrorism, and tackling transnational threats were at the forefront of these engagements. At the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, she highlighted the collaborative effort towards President Trump's vision of a peaceful and prosperous world.

Expressing gratitude for the invitation, Gabbard praised Modi's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties. She highlighted the joint statement from Trump and Modi as a catalyst for ongoing collaboration. Following her engagements in India, Gabbard continued her Indo-Pacific tour, meeting counterparts in Hawaii, Japan, Thailand, and concluding with discussions in France on counterterrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

