Mount Lewotobi Eruption Sparks Travel Chaos and Heightened Alert

Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki volcano erupted thrice on Friday, raising the eruption alert and causing flight disruptions. The ash column reached 8,000 meters, expanding the danger zone. Despite three eruptions, seismic activity decreased later. Authorities raised the alert level, impacting flights to Bali but no new evacuations occurred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 16:03 IST
Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

In a dramatic turn of events, Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki volcano has erupted three times, sending an ash column soaring 8,000 meters high and forcing authorities to expand the danger zone.

Located in the remote Flores island of East Nusa Tenggara, the volcano's recent activity has been accompanied by hundreds of earthquakes over the past week, heightening concerns in the region.

Although the volcano settled after the initial eruptions, authorities have raised the alert to its highest level and extended the danger zone from 7 kilometers to 8 kilometers. The event has caused significant flight disruptions, with several airlines canceling flights to Bali.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

