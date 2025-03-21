Mount Lewotobi Eruption Sparks Travel Chaos and Heightened Alert

In a dramatic turn of events, Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki volcano has erupted three times, sending an ash column soaring 8,000 meters high and forcing authorities to expand the danger zone.

Located in the remote Flores island of East Nusa Tenggara, the volcano's recent activity has been accompanied by hundreds of earthquakes over the past week, heightening concerns in the region.

Although the volcano settled after the initial eruptions, authorities have raised the alert to its highest level and extended the danger zone from 7 kilometers to 8 kilometers. The event has caused significant flight disruptions, with several airlines canceling flights to Bali.

(With inputs from agencies.)