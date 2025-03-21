Left Menu

Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri: Tunisia's New Leadership Era

Tunisian President Kais Saied has appointed Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri as the new Prime Minister, replacing Kamel Madouri. Sarra Zaafrani previously served as Minister of Public Works and Housing. Alongside this, President Saied appointed Salah Zouari as the new Minister of Public Works and Housing.

Updated: 21-03-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 17:11 IST
Representative image (Photo/Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant political shift, Tunisian President Kais Saied has officially named Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri as the country's new Prime Minister. This appointment marks the end of Kamel Madouri's tenure and signals a new direction for Tunisia's leadership.

As reported by the Tunisian News Agency, President Saied is also reshuffling his cabinet by appointing Salah Zouari as the Minister of Public Works and Housing. This change aims to bring fresh perspectives into the government.

Sarra Zaafrani boasts nearly two years of experience as the Minister of Public Works and Housing, which is anticipated to enhance her effectiveness in her new role as the head of government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

Latest News

