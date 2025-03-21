Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri: Tunisia's New Leadership Era

In a significant political shift, Tunisian President Kais Saied has officially named Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri as the country's new Prime Minister. This appointment marks the end of Kamel Madouri's tenure and signals a new direction for Tunisia's leadership.

As reported by the Tunisian News Agency, President Saied is also reshuffling his cabinet by appointing Salah Zouari as the Minister of Public Works and Housing. This change aims to bring fresh perspectives into the government.

Sarra Zaafrani boasts nearly two years of experience as the Minister of Public Works and Housing, which is anticipated to enhance her effectiveness in her new role as the head of government.

(With inputs from agencies.)