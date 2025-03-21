Left Menu

IHCNBT Upholds Dalai Lama's Reincarnation Rights

The Indian Himalayan Council of Nalanda Buddhist Tradition (IHCNBT) emphasized the sanctity of the Dalai Lama's reincarnation process, underscoring its cultural significance and freedom from external interference. Their statement coincided with the release of the Dalai Lama's new book, reinforcing ties with India and supporting Tibetan spiritual leadership continuity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 20:39 IST
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Himalayan Council of Nalanda Buddhist Tradition (IHCNBT) has strongly asserted the inviolability of the reincarnation process concerning the Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, during their inaugural general assembly at the India International Center (IIC). They insisted that this sacred procedure should be devoid of any external meddling.

The IHCNBT underscored that the recognition of the Dalai Lama's reincarnation is both a religious and a cultural issue. President Lochen Tulku Rinpoche stressed the importance of adhering to the Dalai Lama's decisions regarding his future reincarnation, stating, "Indian Himalayan Buddhists will embrace whatever the Dalai Lama decides about his reincarnation."

This pronouncement comes as discussions intensify about the Dalai Lama's lineage following the March 10 publication of his book, Voice for the Voiceless, where he reiterates Tibet's profound historical and cultural association with India. The Indian National Sangha Council echoed support for the Dalai Lama's role in Tibetan spiritual leadership, asserting that his reincarnation is a deeply cherished aspiration among Himalayan Buddhists.

The process of identifying reincarnated spiritual leaders, a hallmark of Nalanda Buddhism, is deeply rooted in religious traditions, emphasizing life after death. IHCNBT made it clear that no external party, including governments, should interfere with this process, which solely resides under the Gaden Phodrang Institution's authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

