India-Italy Military Cooperation Meeting Strengthens Bilateral Ties

The 13th India-Italy Military Cooperation Group meeting in Rome highlighted the expansion of bilateral defense cooperation. Discussions led by senior defense officials from both countries emphasized enhanced exchanges, capability development, and ongoing engagement assessments to bolster ties between the Indian and Italian armed forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 17:21 IST
13th edition of India-Italy Military Cooperation Group meeting concludes in Rome (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
The 13th edition of the India-Italy Military Cooperation Group (MCG) meeting was held successfully in Rome from March 20 to 21, showcasing a deepening relationship between the two nations. The event was jointly led by India's Deputy Assistant Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) and Italy's Deputy Head of the Strategic Direction and Military Cooperation Division.

During the meeting, both parties explored new avenues for expanding the scope of their bilateral military relations. The agenda emphasized enhanced exchange programs, capability development efforts, and bolstered collaboration initiatives between the Indian and Italian armed forces. These discussions also reviewed ongoing defense engagements, assessing their progress and seeking optimization for future interactions.

The MCG continues to serve as a pivotal institutional framework that enhances defense cooperation between India and Italy's military forces, fostering stronger military-to-military ties and strategic collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

