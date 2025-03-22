Doctors Defy Government's Directive, Stage Unprecedented Strike in Gilgit Baltistan

In a striking protest against the government's recent directive to abolish local holidays for doctors, medical staff at Shaheed SaiFur Rahman Government Hospital in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan have initiated an unprecedented strike. Despite official orders, doctors have collectively decided to uphold their holiday schedules, as reported by Markhor Times.

According to Markhor Times, the government's decision sparked outrage within the medical community, with doctors voicing strong opposition to the move. They argue the decision overlooks their well-being and the necessity for work-life balance in their challenging profession. As doctors remain absent, patients have been left in dire situations, unable to access the medical care they need, with long queues forming in waiting areas.

The situation teeters on the brink of a healthcare crisis, with potential consequences for vulnerable individuals lacking medical attention. The government's decision has been met with sharp criticism from the medical sector, inciting widespread concern over healthcare workers' welfare.

Public concern is mounting as the authorities face pressure to resolve the growing tension and consider concessions to prevent further strikes. The question remains whether the government will retract its contentious orders or proceed, as cited by Markhor Times, while patients continue to suffer in waiting rooms. The impact of this stalemate on the healthcare system in PoGB remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)