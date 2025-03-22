Left Menu

Doctors Defy Government's Directive, Stage Unprecedented Strike in Gilgit Baltistan

Doctors at Shaheed SaiFur Rahman Government Hospital in Gilgit Baltistan strike against government's order to end local holidays. Medical professionals assert right to work-life balance, leaving patients without care and raising healthcare crisis concerns. The situation challenges authorities as public anxiety grows over potential unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 17:23 IST
Doctors Defy Government's Directive, Stage Unprecedented Strike in Gilgit Baltistan
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • PoGB

In a striking protest against the government's recent directive to abolish local holidays for doctors, medical staff at Shaheed SaiFur Rahman Government Hospital in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan have initiated an unprecedented strike. Despite official orders, doctors have collectively decided to uphold their holiday schedules, as reported by Markhor Times.

According to Markhor Times, the government's decision sparked outrage within the medical community, with doctors voicing strong opposition to the move. They argue the decision overlooks their well-being and the necessity for work-life balance in their challenging profession. As doctors remain absent, patients have been left in dire situations, unable to access the medical care they need, with long queues forming in waiting areas.

The situation teeters on the brink of a healthcare crisis, with potential consequences for vulnerable individuals lacking medical attention. The government's decision has been met with sharp criticism from the medical sector, inciting widespread concern over healthcare workers' welfare.

Public concern is mounting as the authorities face pressure to resolve the growing tension and consider concessions to prevent further strikes. The question remains whether the government will retract its contentious orders or proceed, as cited by Markhor Times, while patients continue to suffer in waiting rooms. The impact of this stalemate on the healthcare system in PoGB remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025