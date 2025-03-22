Left Menu

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's Diplomatic Cairo Visit

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's visit to Cairo strengthens UAE-Egypt ties during Ramadan. Welcomed by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at Cairo International Airport, the visit includes a high-profile delegation, fostering cordial exchanges and strategic dialogues between the nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 22:59 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • Egypt

Cairo saw the arrival of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, marking a significant diplomatic visit aimed at enhancing the solidarity between the United Arab Emirates and Egypt. Upon landing at Cairo International Airport, Sheikh Mohamed received a warm reception from President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

In a reception held in the airport's VIP lounge, President El-Sisi extended his heartfelt welcome to Sheikh Mohamed and his accompanying delegation. The two leaders exchanged Ramadan greetings and engaged in discussions that underscored the enduring strength of the bilateral relationship.

Sheikh Mohamed's delegation comprised prominent figures including Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other key officials. Their visit reflects a commitment to strategic cooperation and shared ambitions between the two countries in various sectors.

