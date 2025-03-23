Left Menu

Canada's PM Carney Dissolves Parliament, Calls Snap Election Amid US Trade Tensions

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 23:18 IST
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canada's newly appointed Prime Minister, Mark Carney, has taken decisive action by dissolving Parliament and announcing a snap election for April 28, as reported by Al Jazeera. This move comes shortly after Carney assumed office, succeeding former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Carney emphasized the necessity of obtaining a strong mandate to effectively address the growing trade tensions with the United States. Provoked by President Donald Trump's trade measures, these tensions represent a significant crisis for Canada, according to Carney. He communicated his intentions following discussions with Governor-General Mary Simon, noting the imperative of protecting Canada's sovereignty.

The Prime Minister has requested the dissolution of Parliament seeking to secure voter support for economic changes and a robust stance against President Trump's policies. While the election was initially intended for October 20, Carney's Liberal Party is capitalizing on its recent surge in popularity, competing closely with the opposition Conservatives.

Since 2015, the Liberal Party has governed Canada, experiencing increased support following Trudeau's resignation announcement amidst US tariffs and annexation threats. Many Canadians back Carney's firm response to Washington's policies, particularly as economic concerns mount.

Current polls reflect a narrow race between the Liberals and Conservatives. Despite previous criticism over housing and affordability issues, the Liberals remain competitive, driven by Carney's favorable approval ratings. The former economist is seen as a capable leader against US trade challenges, continuing defensive measures against tariffs.

Carney has firmly rejected President Trump's annexation proposal as "crazy," affirming the need for sovereignty and respect in any diplomatic engagements with the US. His leadership promises continued opposition to aggressive US trade actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

