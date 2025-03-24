Left Menu

Netanyahu Visits IDF Inductees: Confidence in Armored Corps

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz met with new IDF recruits at Tel Hashomer, emphasizing the critical role of the Armoured Corps in Israel's defense. They discussed various military topics with the recruits, highlighting the significance of ground forces alongside other military divisions.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

On March 24, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accompanied by Defence Minister Israel Katz, made a notable visit to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) base in Tel Hashomer. They engaged with new recruits for the Armoured Corps, underscoring the unit's significance in national defense.

During their visit, Netanyahu and Katz interacted with the fresh recruits, answering questions and discussing the complex landscape of warfare on multiple fronts. Netanyahu stressed the importance of the Armoured Corps in ensuring Israel's security and success over adversaries.

Netanyahu confidently asserted the IDF's strategy involves leveraging ground forces, complemented by the Air Force, Intelligence, Navy, and Infantry, to effectively counter threats, thereby reinforcing Israel's military stature. His presence highlighted a commitment to equip recruits with the necessary support to thrive in their roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

