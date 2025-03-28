Relentless Weather Paralyzes Gilgit Baltistan: A Climate of Chaos

The relentless onslaught of heavy rain and snowstorms has crippled Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan, as reported by Hum English. The region faces massive daily life disruptions due to blocked land routes, leaving travelers stranded and igniting concerns about government preparedness for such weather events.

The Astore District emerges as the hardest-hit area, enduring over three days of inclement weather that severed key routes. The Astore Valley Road was completely blocked by an avalanche in Kicham village Thursday, halting movement and complicating recovery efforts. Despite the Disaster Management Authority's deployment of machinery, ongoing rain hampers clearance operations, with further landslides anticipated, according to the district administration.

Blocking vital routes like the Karakoram Highway (KKH) and Shahrah-e-Baltistan, severe weather left travelers stranded ahead of Eid celebrations. Authorities continue road clearing operations but emphasize patience. Power outages persist due to short circuits, urging residents in snow-stricken areas to seek alternative lighting solutions. The dire weather situation calls into question the region's emergency response strategies.

