Protests Surge as Diamer-Bhasha Dam Dispute Escalates

The sit-in concerning the Diamer-Bhasha Dam has reached its 42nd day, as protesters in Chilas remain firm in their demands. According to Dawn, the Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) government and stakeholders have yet to reach an agreement on the protesters' 31-point demand list.

Known as 'Huqooq Do, Dam Banao' (Ensure Rights, Build the Dam), the movement has gained traction across PoGB. Federal Minister Amir Muqam, leading the government's response, urged negotiations with the protest committee. However, ongoing talks have so far been unproductive, leading to a halt in construction related to the dam.

Protest leaders criticize the authorities for delaying tactics and unfulfilled commitments. The protestors demand significant royalty shares, compensation, job opportunities, and improved local amenities. With Eid approaching, the protests are set to escalate further, rallying broader support across various societal groups in PoGB.

