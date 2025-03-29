Left Menu

Protests Surge as Diamer-Bhasha Dam Dispute Escalates

The ongoing sit-in over the Diamer-Bhasha Dam project has entered its 42nd day, with protesters demanding fulfillment of promises. Despite halted construction and multiple failed negotiations, protesters remain steadfast, awaiting resolution to their demands, including royalty share, compensation, and job guarantees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 15:11 IST
Protests Surge as Diamer-Bhasha Dam Dispute Escalates
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • PoGB

The sit-in concerning the Diamer-Bhasha Dam has reached its 42nd day, as protesters in Chilas remain firm in their demands. According to Dawn, the Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) government and stakeholders have yet to reach an agreement on the protesters' 31-point demand list.

Known as 'Huqooq Do, Dam Banao' (Ensure Rights, Build the Dam), the movement has gained traction across PoGB. Federal Minister Amir Muqam, leading the government's response, urged negotiations with the protest committee. However, ongoing talks have so far been unproductive, leading to a halt in construction related to the dam.

Protest leaders criticize the authorities for delaying tactics and unfulfilled commitments. The protestors demand significant royalty shares, compensation, job opportunities, and improved local amenities. With Eid approaching, the protests are set to escalate further, rallying broader support across various societal groups in PoGB.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025