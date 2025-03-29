Nepal's Galloping Heritage: The Festival of Ghode Jatra

Nepal celebrated the vibrant festival of "Ghode Jatra" on Saturday, with a grand ceremony held at the Army pavilion in Kathmandu. High-ranking officials, including the President, Vice President, and Prime Minister, gathered to witness the event organized annually by the Nepal Army Cavalry.

"Ghode Jatra," translating to "Fair of Horses," bears significant cultural and historical roots in the region. Celebrated on Chaitra Krishna Aunsi, the festival marks the triumph over the demon Tundi, as legend narrates, by racing horses over his defeated body—a symbolic victory over evil.

Originating in ancient times under King Pratap Malla's regime, the festival expanded beyond its initial bounds, with celebrations in Patan sparked by regional rivalries. Farms flourish with seed sowing rituals, marking the onset of the Nepali New Year and embodying the festivity of the season.

(With inputs from agencies.)