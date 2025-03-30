Left Menu

South Korea Containment Success: Wildfires Fully Controlled

South Korean officials announced the successful containment of massive wildfires that ravaged Gyeongsang provinces, causing extensive damage and fatalities. The fires, which began on March 21 and 22, were controlled with significant military aid. Efforts to support displaced residents and investigate the fire's origins are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 14:56 IST
Visual of Wildfire from site (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korean authorities confirmed on Sunday that the extensive wildfires devastating the North and South Gyeongsang provinces have been fully contained, as reported by Yonhap News Agency. Acting Interior Minister Ko Ki-dong made the announcement during a meeting with the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.

The wildfires, starting on March 21 in South Gyeongsang and March 22 in North Gyeongsang, are considered the deadliest in the nation's history, leaving 75 casualties, including 30 fatalities. Officials stated the fires in both regions had been extinguished by Friday and Sunday, respectively.

Efforts are underway to aid displaced residents with shelters and psychological support. Military resources, including helicopters and personnel, were instrumental in quelling remaining hotspots. Authorities have booked a 56-year-old man for allegedly initiating the fire in North Gyeongsang. A thorough investigation is set to start next week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

