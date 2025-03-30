Eid Al-Fitr Celebrations Unite Al Ain's Leaders and Citizens
Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan led Eid Al-Fitr prayers at the Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque. The sermon emphasized Ramadan's virtues and Eid's importance. Well-wishers gathered at Al Maqam Palace, extending greetings and prayers for the UAE's prosperity and unity under the leadership of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
In Al Ain, UAE, Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan led a significant Eid Al-Fitr prayer at the Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque. The ceremony was attended by local sheikhs, officials, dignitaries, and a large congregation of worshippers, all gathered to mark the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan.
The Imam's sermon highlighted the virtues of Ramadan and the significance of Eid Al-Fitr, emphasizing values like mercy, forgiveness, and the strengthening of family ties. The Imam prayed for the UAE's continued prosperity, stability, and security under President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's leadership.
Following the prayer service, Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Eid greetings from numerous well-wishers at Al Maqam Palace. The gathering included sheikhs, senior officials, and citizens, who collectively prayed for the nation's ongoing progress and the wellbeing of its leadership and people.
