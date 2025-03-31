Left Menu

UN Special Rapporteurs Demand Answers on Tibetan Activist's Detention

Three UN Special Rapporteurs have expressed concerns over the detention of Tibetan environmental advocate Tsongon Tsering in Sichuan. Tsering was jailed for his protest against environmentally harmful sand extraction. UN demands clarity from China, urging the release of Tsering and an end to the oppression of Tibetan activists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 17:46 IST
UN Special Rapporteurs Demand Answers on Tibetan Activist's Detention
Tibetan environmental activist Tsongon Tsering (Image/@CTA_TibetdotNet). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Three United Nations Special Rapporteurs, Mary Lawlor, Astrid Puentes Rian, and Irene Khan, have issued a joint statement highlighting their concerns over the recent summoning and questioning of Tsongon Tsering, a Tibetan environmental activist in Ngaba, Sichuan. According to the Central Tibet Administration (CTA), Tsongon Tsering, a 29-year-old activist from Tsaruma Village, has been leading online campaigns emphasizing environmental conservation and is part of a local volunteer group dedicated to cleaning their surroundings.

The CTA reports that Tsongon was detained after protesting against sand extraction by Anhui Xianhe Construction Engineering Company Ltd, which has caused significant environmental damage in the region. Tsongon was sentenced to eight months in prison by the Kyungchu County People's Court for 'disrupting social order.' His current whereabouts are unknown, and his social media presence has been scrubbed, according to the CTA.

The UN Rapporteurs have called on China to provide detailed information about Tsongon's detention, the charges against him, and to guarantee his access to legal representation and family contact. This comes amidst broader concerns about the harassment of Tibetan activists, underscoring that Tsongon's detention results from his environmental activism and free speech endeavors, as reported by the CTA. The Chinese government has been requested to respond within 60 days before the UN communiqué is publicized.

The Tibet Bureau in Geneva has welcomed the intervention by the UN and condemned Tsongon Tsering's imprisonment, calling it an example of ongoing persecution of Tibetan human rights defenders, particularly those championing environmental issues. They demand Tsongon's release and urge China to uphold its international human rights obligations, cease silencing Tibetan activists, and protect their rights to advocacy and expression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

