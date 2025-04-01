India and Chile Forge Stronger Ties with Unified Goals

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font addressed the media at Hyderabad House, announcing collaborative efforts to combat organized crime and terrorism. Highlighting a shared vision, PM Modi and President Boric Font stressed the need for United Nations Security Council reforms to tackle global challenges.

Both leaders committed to developing defense manufacturing and supply chains tailored to mutual needs. They emphasized the importance of dialogue for resolving international conflicts, with a united stance on contributing to global peace and stability. Modi spoke about the parallels between Chile's Andes and the Pacific, and India's Himalayas and the Indian Ocean, illustrating deep-rooted connections despite geographical distances.

Highlighting cultural bonds, PM Modi noted the rising popularity of Indian films and classical dance in Chile as symbols of shared cultural diversity. He announced a new cultural exchange agreement and discussed plans for simplifying visa processes and expanding student exchange programs between the two nations, fostering closer bilateral ties.

