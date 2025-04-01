Charting a Prosperous Course: Bangkok Hosts Crucial 6th BIMSTEC Summit

The capital city of Thailand, Bangkok, is abuzz with activity as it prepares to host the 6th BIMSTEC Summit. This critical meeting of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation will witness participation from leaders across seven member states.

Bangkok's streets are adorned with flags and billboards celebrating the close ties among nations such as Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand. Established in 1997, BIMSTEC works to foster economic and cultural cooperation among its members, continuing to strengthen these bonds through initiatives like this summit.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in the summit and will hold talks with Thailand's Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra. This is his third visit to Thailand and is expected to bolster India's Act East policy. The theme of this summit, 'BIMSTEC-Prosperous, Resilient and Open', underscores the collaborative spirit that unites the regional partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)