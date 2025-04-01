Left Menu

WHO Warns of Disease Outbreaks Post-Myanmar Quake

The World Health Organization has issued a warning of potential disease outbreaks like malaria and dengue fever after a devastating earthquake in Myanmar disrupted water and sanitation infrastructure. Hospitals are overcrowded, supplies are depleting, and electricity and fuel shortages exacerbate the critical situation.

Following a destructive earthquake in Myanmar, the World Health Organization (WHO) has alerted to a potential surge in diseases such as malaria, dengue fever, and hepatitis. The disaster has compromised water and sanitation infrastructure, limiting access to clean water, according to reports from Geneva on April 1.

Thushara Fernando, the WHO Representative in Myanmar, described dire conditions via a video link from affected areas including Nay Pyi Taw. Hospitals are overwhelmed, medical resource stocks are dwindling, and shortages of power and fuel are further complicating emergency responses.

Fernando highlighted concerns for vulnerable groups, like pregnant women, children, and individuals with chronic conditions, as disruption in essential care looms large. The WHO has already provided three tonnes of emergency supplies to hospitals in critical regions, with more aid anticipated shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

