India-Nepal Collaborate on Key Infrastructure Projects
The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu signed agreements for 10 community development projects in Nepal, focusing on education, health, and culture. Supported by India's grant of NRs.625 million, these projects aim to enhance infrastructure and have long-term benefits for Nepal's communities.
- Country:
- Nepal
In a significant development, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, in collaboration with Nepal's Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration, has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to initiate 10 High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) across Nepal.
The projects, which benefit from a grant assistance of NRs.625 million from the Government of India, aim to bolster community infrastructure in the education, health, and culture sectors. The initiative underscores the commitment of both nations to enhancing Nepal's local facilities and fostering closer bilateral ties.
Spanning various provinces, these projects include school, health post, and monastery constructions, with a significant focus on improving the living standards of Nepal's citizens. Since 2003, over 573 projects have been undertaken by India in Nepal, marking a consistent effort in regional cooperation and development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nayanta University: A New Dawn for Pune's Education Sector
BJP Accuses Jharkhand Government of Illegal Influx and Health Sector Scam
Delhi govt allocates Rs 6,874 cr for health sector; to set up health, wellness centres, extend 'Ayushman Arogya Mandir': CM Gupta.
AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj slams budget cuts in Delhi health sector
Critical Shortages in Gujarat's Health Sector Exposed