India-Nepal Collaborate on Key Infrastructure Projects

In a significant development, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, in collaboration with Nepal's Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration, has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to initiate 10 High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) across Nepal.

The projects, which benefit from a grant assistance of NRs.625 million from the Government of India, aim to bolster community infrastructure in the education, health, and culture sectors. The initiative underscores the commitment of both nations to enhancing Nepal's local facilities and fostering closer bilateral ties.

Spanning various provinces, these projects include school, health post, and monastery constructions, with a significant focus on improving the living standards of Nepal's citizens. Since 2003, over 573 projects have been undertaken by India in Nepal, marking a consistent effort in regional cooperation and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)