Left Menu

India-Nepal Collaborate on Key Infrastructure Projects

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu signed agreements for 10 community development projects in Nepal, focusing on education, health, and culture. Supported by India's grant of NRs.625 million, these projects aim to enhance infrastructure and have long-term benefits for Nepal's communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 23:07 IST
India-Nepal Collaborate on Key Infrastructure Projects
Signing of MoUs between India and Nepal (Photo/Indian Embassy in Kathmandu). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a significant development, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, in collaboration with Nepal's Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration, has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to initiate 10 High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) across Nepal.

The projects, which benefit from a grant assistance of NRs.625 million from the Government of India, aim to bolster community infrastructure in the education, health, and culture sectors. The initiative underscores the commitment of both nations to enhancing Nepal's local facilities and fostering closer bilateral ties.

Spanning various provinces, these projects include school, health post, and monastery constructions, with a significant focus on improving the living standards of Nepal's citizens. Since 2003, over 573 projects have been undertaken by India in Nepal, marking a consistent effort in regional cooperation and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025