Unyielding Protest: Diamer-Bhasha Dam Demonstrators' Eid Stand

Protesters affected by the Diamer-Bhasha Dam project marked Eid-ul-Fitr with prayers at their sit-in in PoGB, coinciding with day 45 of their protest. They demand compensation and development projects. A march to the site was postponed after government requests, but further action is planned if demands remain unmet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 17:50 IST
Unyielding Protest: Diamer-Bhasha Dam Demonstrators' Eid Stand
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Demonstrators impacted by the Diamer-Bhasha Dam project held Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at their protest camp near Bab-e-Chilas in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan. This moment marked the 45th day of the protest, as covered by Hum English. The attendees, mostly from Diamer, maintained their resolve to protest until their 31-point demand list is met.

Protest leader Maulana Hazratullah shared that plans to advance toward the dam site were suspended at the request of a technical committee from the PoGB government, which sought time for further discussions. In a strategic decision, the protesters postponed their march in respect of the Eid festivities, yet Hazratullah cautioned of intensifying actions if their grievances were not addressed timely.

The demonstrators seek extensive demands, including royalty shares from dams, land compensation, and regional development initiatives. With focus on economic compensation, improved infrastructure, and local job opportunities, the protestors' stance remains firm. Their demands also include free electricity and reduced rates for locals, as detailed by Dawn.

(With inputs from agencies.)

