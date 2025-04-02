Unyielding Protest: Diamer-Bhasha Dam Demonstrators' Eid Stand

Demonstrators impacted by the Diamer-Bhasha Dam project held Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at their protest camp near Bab-e-Chilas in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan. This moment marked the 45th day of the protest, as covered by Hum English. The attendees, mostly from Diamer, maintained their resolve to protest until their 31-point demand list is met.

Protest leader Maulana Hazratullah shared that plans to advance toward the dam site were suspended at the request of a technical committee from the PoGB government, which sought time for further discussions. In a strategic decision, the protesters postponed their march in respect of the Eid festivities, yet Hazratullah cautioned of intensifying actions if their grievances were not addressed timely.

The demonstrators seek extensive demands, including royalty shares from dams, land compensation, and regional development initiatives. With focus on economic compensation, improved infrastructure, and local job opportunities, the protestors' stance remains firm. Their demands also include free electricity and reduced rates for locals, as detailed by Dawn.

