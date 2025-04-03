Left Menu

Recurring Internet Blackouts Highlight Rising Tensions in Balochistan

Recurring internet shutdowns in Balochistan disrupt daily life, impacting businesses, education, and highlighting mounting unrest. Authorities remain silent on the shutdown's causes, while activists tie them to mass protests against enforced disappearances. International attention to ongoing human rights abuses in the resource-rich province is minimal, exacerbating local suffering.

Updated: 03-04-2025 15:01 IST
Representative Image (Image: X@TBPEnglish) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Internet services have been suspended once again in Quetta and several other areas of Balochistan, according to recent reports by the Balochistan Post. This suspension is part of a recurring pattern, including a province-wide disruption of mobile internet services. The Balochistan Post noted that internet services in Khuzdar, Kalat, and Mangocher were restored after a six-day outage, only to be shut down after three hours.

These repeated shutdowns have left residents increasingly frustrated, as they significantly impact local businesses, students' ability to participate in online education, and other essential activities. Many citizens are calling on the government to reinstate internet services permanently, emphasizing the undue hardship these disruptions cause. There has been no official explanation from the authorities regarding these suspensions. Local activists and reports suggest a link between the shutdowns and ongoing mass protests in Balochistan, demanding an end to enforced disappearances and the detention of Baloch Youth Congress (BYC) leaders.

The internet has become a fundamental necessity for economic and educational endeavors, and ongoing connectivity issues are severely disrupting daily life in Balochistan. The recent protests have led to these internet shutdowns initiated by Pakistani authorities. Despite the province's rich natural resources, local populations see little benefit, while human rights violations, including killings and forced displacements, persist. Restrictions on freedom of speech, assembly, and movement are prevalent, with dissent being heavily suppressed. The international community has largely overlooked the plight of the Baloch people, leaving them vulnerable and their basic rights unaddressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

