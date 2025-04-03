Left Menu

India to Send Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha to Thailand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced in Thailand that India will send revered relics of Lord Buddha, found in Gujarat's Aravalli in the 1960s, to Thailand for public reverence. This gesture strengthens cultural ties, continuing a tradition initiated last year with successful expositions in multiple Thai cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 18:47 IST
India to Send Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha to Thailand
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

In a significant announcement made in Bangkok on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that India will send sacred relics of Lord Buddha to Thailand, discovered in Gujarat's Aravalli region back in the 1960s. This move aims to allow devotees in Thailand to pay their respects.

Highlighting the deep cultural relations between the two nations, PM Modi reminisced about the dispatch of Lord Buddha's relics last year to Thailand, which witnessed immense devotional fervor as over 4 million devotees engaged in their veneration. In 2024, these relics, and those of Buddha's disciples Arahata Sariputta and Arahata Maha Moggallana, will be displayed across multiple Thai cities.

Traditionally kept at New Delhi's National Museum, such relics seldom leave India for public notes. Ambassador Nagesh Singh praised this initiative, noting that relics of such historical import have never before been enshrined together. Modi's announcement highlights India's efforts to strengthen its cultural diplomacy and historical ties with Thailand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025