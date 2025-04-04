India's Leadership Spurs Dynamism in BIMSTEC
Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's visionary policies have infused new energy into BIMSTEC. Through initiatives such as Neighbourhood First and Vision for the Indo-Pacific, India's leadership has expanded BIMSTEC's agenda, focusing on connectivity, security, and sustainability, strengthening regional integration and cooperation among its member countries.
- Country:
- Thailand
Under the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has invigorated BIMSTEC with fresh impetus, steering the regional coalition towards a more dynamic future. The policies shaping this transformation, including the Neighbourhood First strategy and the MAHASAGAR vision, have effectively driven BIMSTEC's agenda, enabling multifaceted collaborations among member nations.
Institutional strengthening of BIMSTEC has marked a significant shift, particularly following the adoption of its charter in May 2024. With a well-defined international personality and the appointment of experienced diplomat Indra Mani Pandey as Secretary General, the group finds itself rejuvenated, with enhanced focus on capacity building, supported by India's funding contributions.
The Indian leadership has spearheaded expansions of BIMSTEC's scope, now categorized into seven segments with India helming the security vertical. Key initiatives in counter-terrorism, connectivity, and climate response underscore India's commitment, positioning BIMSTEC as a vital player in regional stability and sustainable development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NZ Strengthens Diplomatic Ties with the United States Amid Growing Indo-Pacific Challenges
Strengthening Ties: US DNI Tulsi Gabbard's Strategic Visit to India and Indo-Pacific Region
France and Indonesia Forge Maritime Security Alliance to Protect Indo-Pacific Waters
U.S. Strengthens Defense Ties with Philippines in Indo-Pacific
Japan Advocates Enhanced Security Ties in Indo-Pacific Region