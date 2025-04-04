President Murmu's Historic Visits to Portugal and Slovakia: Strengthening Ties after Decades

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled for state visits to Portugal and Slovakia from April 7 to 10. Announced at a special briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs, these visits are of significant historical importance. In Portugal, her visit marks a return after 27 years since the last state visit by Indian President K R Narayanan in 1998. President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa's invitation comes as the two countries celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations.

According to Tanmay Lal, Secretary (West) MEA, President Murmu will engage in high-level talks with Portuguese leaders, including President Sousa and Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, and attend events hosted in her honor. The visit is expected to further cultivate India-Portugal relations, which have seen active high-level exchanges over recent years.

Upon arriving in Slovakia, the first such visit by an Indian President in 29 years, Murmu intends to fortify diplomatic and business ties. The visit follows the establishment of the Indian embassy in Bratislava 30 years ago, and reflects an ongoing political momentum and significant Indian investment in various Slovakian sectors. Her meetings with Slovak leaders will underscore the cultural and economic bonds and will provide fresh impetus to the India-EU partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)