Left Menu

Act East Policy: India's Strategic Pivot in Southeast Asia

Under PM Modi, India's Act East Policy has transformed foreign relations with Southeast Asia. With a focus on diplomatic engagement, trade, security cooperation, and cultural exchanges, the policy has strengthened India's role in regional affairs and expanded its influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 20:07 IST
Act East Policy: India's Strategic Pivot in Southeast Asia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ X@@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's Act East Policy (AEP), spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reflects a dramatic transformation in the nation's foreign policy toward Southeast Asia. Launched officially in 2014, this policy evolved from the Look East initiative that began in 1992. It focuses on deepening diplomatic ties, boosting trade relationships, and enhancing security cooperation across the Indo-Pacific.

PM Modi's numerous visits to Southeast Asian countries underscore India's burgeoning role in regional affairs. Notably, these visits include his trips to Singapore, Indonesia, and Brunei, where he fostered economic and defense cooperation and marked historic firsts in bilateral relations. His invitation to ASEAN leaders for India's Republic Day parade symbolized India's growing diplomatic ties.

India's Act East Policy has also seen significant economic advancements, with trade with ASEAN nations nearly doubling in recent years. Infrastructure projects like the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway and direct flights have boosted connectivity. Crucially, the policy emphasizes defense cooperation, evidenced by the sale of BrahMos missiles to the Philippines and military agreements with Vietnam, asserting India's growing presence in Indo-Pacific security frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025