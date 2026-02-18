Left Menu

Thailand's Diplomatic Endeavor: Bridging Myanmar to ASEAN

Thailand aims to reintegrate Myanmar into ASEAN following years of upheaval post-coup. Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow urges Myanmar to engage in dialogue and reduce violence while promising leadership in the process. Myanmar's military elections face criticism amid ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 18:57 IST
Thailand's Diplomatic Endeavor: Bridging Myanmar to ASEAN
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic effort, Thailand is seeking to bring Myanmar back into the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) fold. Nearly five years after a military coup incited widespread unrest, Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow highlighted the importance of dialogue and stabilization.

Emphasizing Thailand's strategic position as a mediator, Sihasak urged Myanmar to adhere to ASEAN's long-standing stability plans. This includes reducing violence and initiating dialogue to address the concerns of the regional bloc, promising Thailand's leadership in navigating the process.

The meeting between Sihasak and Myanmar's Foreign Minister, Than Swe, took place in southern Thailand, as ASEAN continues to exclude Myanmar's junta leaders. The move comes in the wake of Myanmar's contentious elections and sustained criticism from international bodies.

