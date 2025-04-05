SAKIGAKE Japan: Spearheading Global Disaster Preparedness

As the frequency and severity of natural disasters rise amid global climate change, Japanese company SAKIGAKE Japan is at the forefront of disaster risk reduction, establishing itself as a global leader in the domain. Focused on minimizing casualties and damage, the firm specializes in comprehensive disaster countermeasures.

Under CEO Munetoshi Kondoh, SAKIGAKE Japan has innovated a myriad of cutting-edge products and services aimed at combating the escalating threats from natural disasters. Collaborating closely with the Institute of Industrial Science at Tokyo University, Kondoh's team is generating solutions that are garnering international commendation.

SAKIGAKE Japan provides an expansive range of advanced technologies designed to enhance disaster preparedness and response. Key innovations include a seismic-resistant wall coating material for reinforcing structures against earthquakes up to magnitude 7, portable refrigerator-freezer systems for crucial medical supplies, and heliport illumination systems facilitating safe nighttime emergency landings. Additionally, their early earthquake detection systems and specialized flood alert systems address the rising climate-induced weather threats.

The company supplements its technology with a robust training program for certified Disaster Measurement Specialists, trained in critical areas like evacuation planning and damage assessment. Known as a 'department store of disaster countermeasures,' SAKIGAKE's approach is gaining rapid global recognition.

Following significant earthquakes in Myanmar and Thailand, international interest in SAKIGAKE's technologies surged. Their wall-strengthening materials have been implemented in schools across the Philippines and public projects in Indonesia, with further interest from Thailand, where a team will assess building survivability this April.

In India, SAKIGAKE is consulting with Bengal State Administration to tackle severe drought conditions, further demonstrating its expanding global footprint. A notable innovation is their Disaster Measurement Specialist certification program, equipping individuals to lead in disaster response and safeguard essential services.

SAKIGAKE envisions a network of experts equipped to mitigate disaster impacts globally. Currently advising on advanced flood alert systems amidst climate change challenges, the company's technology and training infrastructure are set to play an indispensable role in international disaster resilience.

"Our hope is that the need for our services will decrease," states CEO Munetoshi Kondoh, underscoring the importance of their mission in today's climate-changed world. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)