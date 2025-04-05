Desperation in Phander: Residents' Plea Amid Isolation Crisis

Residents of Phander Tehsil, nestled within the Ghizer district of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, staged a protest outside the Gilgit Press Club on Friday, demanding urgent restoration of road access disrupted by severe weather, as reported by Pamir Times. Both men and women voiced their frustrations over the stalled efforts to restore roads and the absence of basic amenities.

The residents of Phander Tehsil have been completely cut off for the past week, with torrents of rain and snow rendering roads impassable. This isolation has severely impacted the area, leaving its people without electricity, mobile, or internet services. The lack of connectivity has exacerbated the crisis, as food, medicine, and other essential supplies are running critically low, with local hospitals struggling to treat patients and students unable to attend school, according to Pamir Times.

Amidst Eid ul-Fitr celebrations, despair is growing among families who find themselves grappling with providing basic needs and ensuring the well-being of elderly citizens. The lack of communication with the outside world worsens their plight, prompting protesters to demand swift government action to clear roads and extend necessary relief efforts. As frustration grows, the community's protests reflect their ongoing struggle with severe weather aftermaths and the need for governmental intervention to end their isolation.

