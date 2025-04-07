Taliban Seeks Joint Refugee Repatriation Mechanism with Pakistan

Taliban officials have called on Pakistan to collaborate on a structured plan for the gradual repatriation of refugees, emphasizing that forced deportation serves neither country's interests. In March, Pakistan's Interior Ministry declared that all illegal foreigners must voluntarily leave by March 31, 2025, after which deportation proceedings will begin.

Mufti Abdul Mutalib Haqqani, spokesperson for the Taliban's Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation, expressed that Afghanistan's official stance is to welcome returning refugees through a coordinated effort with Pakistan, ensuring their return is gradual and dignified. Haqqani highlighted ongoing discussions with Pakistani officials.

Haqqani underscored that forced deportation contradicts international law, Islamic values, and good neighborly practices, thus calling for a joint mechanism for repatriation. Efforts are underway to provide returning refugees with land and employment opportunities in Afghanistan, with tax incentives for investors.

Iran has shown interest in developing a joint repatriation framework. Notably, a high-ranking Afghan delegation visited the Torkham border to monitor the process, as facilities for Afghan Citizens Card (ACC) holders and undocumented Afghans are established. The mission, as per Dawn, intends to streamline the return journey for Afghan refugees.

To date, Pakistani authorities at camps like Landi Kotal have processed the cases of thousands of Afghans, with Pakistan implementing its Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan since November. The United Nations reports over 1.52 million registered Afghan refugees in Pakistan, with many more living unregistered.

(With inputs from agencies.)