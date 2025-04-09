US-China Tensions Simmer Over Panama Canal Control

During a visit to a Central American nation, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth raised alarms about China's oversight of Panama Canal ports, citing significant security concerns for the United States. The visit underscores America's strategy to reinforce its geopolitical standing in the Western Hemisphere, especially highlighted by a report from Radio Free Asia.

The Panama Canal is increasingly becoming a focal point of geopolitical tensions as China's involvement in its ports has raised concerns in Washington about Beijing's expanding influence over this critical global trade route. Notably, US President Donald Trump has criticized the alleged excessive fees imposed on the US by the canal's management and China's sway over its operations.

In a recent ceremony unveiling a new US-funded dock at the Vasco Nunez de Balboa Naval Base, Hegseth, alongside Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino, emphasized that the United States is resolute in preventing China, or any nation, from compromising the canal's functionality. He noted that recent US-Panama defense and security collaboration has achieved more progress than in past decades.

Hegseth also expressed concerns about Chinese companies controlling key infrastructure in the canal area, suggesting that this enables China to conduct surveillance across Panama, thereby undermining the security and sovereignty of both Panama and the United States. The Chinese embassy in Panama countered by accusing the US of using coercion to pursue its interests and criticized US interference in Panama's business decisions.

The situation has led to increased calls in Washington for measures to counter Beijing's influence, as control by Chinese and Hong Kong firms over ports in Panama and the broader Western Hemisphere continues to be a contentious issue. This development is part of a larger narrative of US-China rivalry over strategic dominance in global trade and regional influence.

