Nawaz Sharif Vows Political Resolution for Balochistan Unrest

Nawaz Sharif, the President of Pakistan Muslim League N (PML-N), has emphasized the necessity of a political solution to resolve the turmoil in Balochistan. He expressed his willingness to actively contribute to restoring peace during a meeting with former Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Malik Baloch at Sharif's residence, as reported by Dawn.

The two leaders focused on the national political landscape, with particular attention on Balochistan, aiming for political measures to address the unrest. Baloch highlighted the importance of Sharif's involvement, especially given the ongoing protests and detentions in the region.

PML-N's Khawaja Saad Rafique relayed Baloch's request for Sharif's active participation, recalling development in Balochistan during Sharif's previous tenure as Prime Minister. Meanwhile, tensions persist with the BNP-M sit-in protest over government actions, and the call for a dialogue-based resolution remains urgent.

(With inputs from agencies.)