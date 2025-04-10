Left Menu

New US Tariffs Threaten to Derail Taiwan's Economic Growth

Taipei is grappling with the economic impacts of new US tariffs, potentially causing a significant dip in GDP growth for 2025. Government leaders are initiating measures to support local industries, while maintaining open channels of negotiation with Washington to reach a favorable trade solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 11:37 IST
New US Tariffs Threaten to Derail Taiwan's Economic Growth
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

The imposition of new US tariffs on Taiwan has triggered concerns about the island's economic stability, with officials predicting a sharp GDP downturn in 2025. National Development Council (NDC) Minister Paul Liu informed lawmakers of potential GDP growth reductions, ranging from 0.43 to 1.61 percentage points, based on early assessments by a private research body.

These 32 percent tariffs, effective yesterday, threaten to cut Taiwan's GDP growth, possibly reducing it from above 3 percent to as low as 1.53 percent. This forecast starkly contrasts the 3.14 percent growth predicted by the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics in February. To accurately gauge the situation, the government is commissioning further research into both immediate and long-term economic effects.

In response to the economic downturn, legislators are debating the sufficiency of existing support for affected industries. Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Lee Kuen-cheng questioned the NTD 88 billion (USD 2.67 billion) relief fund's adequacy, prompting Minister of Economic Affairs J.W. Kuo to note that while the fund isn't expanding at present, adjustments could be made depending on sector needs. Kuo conveyed confidence in ongoing negotiations with the United States, suggesting potential positive outcomes.

A government task force, spearheaded by Vice Premier Cheng Li-chun, has been formed to manage the tariff situation. This team, consisting of representatives from various sectors, is actively engaging Washington to formulate viable solutions without resorting to retaliatory actions. NSC Director-General Tsai Ming-yen highlighted last weekend's US discussions as part of the Taiwanese strategic approach.

Domestically, measures are expanding to aid businesses facing tariff pressures. Minister Kuo announced enhancements to the Ministry of Economic Affairs' support services, ensuring rapid and customized assistance for companies. Financial aid requirements are also being relaxed, providing broader access to loans and subsidies to bolster the traditional manufacturing and SME sectors, which form the backbone of Taiwan's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025