Extradition of 26/11 Accused Marks Major Victory in Terrorism Fight

Former Israeli Ambassador to India, Daniel Carmon, has lauded the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, a key figure in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, as 'a great development' in the prolonged battle against terrorism. Carmon emphasized the significance of combating terrorism, noting the severe impact of the Mumbai attack on India and its people.

Highlighting the robust Israel-India alliance in counter-terrorism initiatives, Carmon remarked, 'Israel consistently stands with India in the fight against terrorism.' He highlighted the persistent threat both nations face, describing the 26/11 attacks as a 'terrible tragedy,' and affirmed continuous cooperation against terror. He celebrated the extradition as both a diplomatic and judicial milestone for India.

In the aftermath, Eknath Omble, brother of Tukaram Omble, a 26/11 hero, described the development as a 'big day' and advocated for a strict sentence for Rana. Rana, convicted in the US for assisting Lashkar-e-Taiba, awaits trial in India following the US Supreme Court's approval of his extradition, with Advocate Narender Mann named Special Public Prosecutor in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)