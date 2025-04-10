China to 'Moderately Reduce' US Film Imports Amid US-China Trade Tensions

In a move highlighting escalating trade tensions, China's film regulator announced plans to "moderately reduce" the number of US films imported into its booming market. This decision by the China Film Administration is reportedly in response to US President Donald Trump's decision to impose a 125% tariff on Chinese goods, a move that Beijing countered with an 84% tariff on US products.

The Chinese Film Administration reiterated that the adjustment is based on market principles and audience demand, especially given the recent tariff hikes on Chinese imports. According to the state-run Xinhua news agency, the situation is expected to impact Chinese audiences' interest in US cinematic offerings. "We will follow the law of the market, respect the audience's choice, and moderately reduce the number of imported US films," a spokesperson stated.

The decision comes despite China's status as the world's second-largest film market. The Film Administration expressed commitment to staying open to high-quality international films to meet market demands. Under current trade agreements, China is committed to releasing 34 foreign films per year under revenue-sharing terms. Industry insiders suggest ongoing optimism about forthcoming releases, pending developments on international relations.

Meanwhile, following Trump's threats of additional tariffs, China's leaders have emphasized their reluctancy to engage in trade wars but affirmed their willingness to respond if provoked. Beijing's efforts to solidify alliances with the EU and ASEAN nations in response to the tariffs highlight a strategy to challenge the US approach under the current administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)